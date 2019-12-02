Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: 12/2 – 12/8

Monday

Join Outdoor Voices for a boxing workout with Bash Boxing’s head coach. The hour-long class will begin at 6 PM. Don’t forget to RSVP!
3025 M St. NW

Wednesday

Meet the Georgetown Running Crew for an all-paces fun run. You’ll jog three-to-five miles before heading back to the store, where you can score 15 percent off full-price items. Run begins at 6 PM.
3401 M St. NW

Friday

To celebrate the opening of Haus Yoga on H Street, the studio will host a free, one-hour rocket yoga class. The class begins at 6 PM, and stick around after for some swag.
1385 H St. NE

Saturday

Another Outdoor Voices event: Meet the CorePower team at the Chinatown Chaia for a 9 AM bodyweight sculpt class. Bring a mat and RSVP.
615 I St. NW

Sunday

The Lululemon at the Yards will host a 10 AM all-levels yoga flow this morning. Head to the store at 9:45 AM to reserve your spot, and bring your own mat, if you can.
300 Tingey St. SE

Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

