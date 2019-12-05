Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (12/7-12/8)

Including a historic mansion on the Hill and modern new construction in Anacostia.

Capitol Hill

408 A St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Where: 408 A St., SE
How much: $2,750,000
When: Saturday, December 7 from 1 to 3 PM, Sunday December 8 from 1 to 4 PM.
Why: This 4,600-square-foot mansion still has a lot of its Victorian charm—such as its five fireplaces—mixed with contemporary amenities. You’ll find four bedrooms, five-and-half baths with heated floors, and a finished basement with a wine bar.

Columbia Heights

2708 Sherman Ave NW #3, Washington, DC 20001

Where: 2709 Sherman Ave., NW #3
How much: $945,000
When: Saturday, December 7 from 2 to 4 PM, Sunday December 8 from 2 to 4 PM.
Why: Because this penthouse condo is brand new with tons of natural light and hardwood throughout. It has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a private rooftop deck with city views.

Logan Circle

1125 11th St NW #101, Washington, DC 20001

Where: 1125 11th St., NW #101
How much: $735,000
When: Sunday, December 8 from 2 to 4 PM.
Why: Because this two-bedroom, two-bath industrial loft has tons of sleek space, including two walk-in closets and a private balcony. You can open the French pocket doors to the bedrooms to create a single open concept living area.

Anacostia

2522 West St SE, Washington, DC 20020

Where: 2522 West St., SE
How much: $499,000
When: Saturday, December 7 from 2 to 4 PM, Sunday, December 8 from 2 to 4 PM.
Why: The newly built three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath detached home has wide-plank oak floors, nine-foot ceilings, unique tile and light fixtures, and a huge backyard and deck.

Kalorama

1901 Wyoming Ave NW #46, Washington, DC 20009

Where: 1901 Wyoming Ave., NW #46
How much: $369,000
When: Sunday, December 8 from 2 to 4 PM.
Why: Because this cute one-bedroom, one-bathroom has the vibes of a Paris apartment in a DC Zip code. Find historic touches like original tile in the kitchen, plus 10-foot ceilings and access to an awesome rooftop deck.

