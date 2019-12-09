Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: December 9 – 15

Monday

Join Outdoor Voices for a mat pilates class tonight at 6:30 PM. The session will last an hour, and bring your own mat.

3025 M St. NW

Wednesday

Multitask by getting in your exercise and holiday sightseeing at the same time: Potomac River Running Store is joining forces with New Balance for an ugly sweater run. Get decked out in your seasonal duds and go for a run past some of DC’s holiday decorations; after, there will be Christmas cookies and an ugly sweater competition. Run begins at 6:30 PM.

919 F St. NW

Thursday

Get your flow on with a free yoga class at DC Dream Center. The hour-long class begins at 7 PM.

2826 Q St. SE

Friday

To celebrate the new Alexandria Club Pilates location opening in January, the studio will offer free introductory classes Friday through Sunday. There will also be raffles and discounts on workout gear. Sign up for the class here.

1725 Jameison Ave., Alexandria

Saturday

Head to the 14th Street Lululemon for a Bhakti yoga class. The 50-minute session kicks off at 9 AM—bring your own mat, if you can.

1925 14th St. NW

