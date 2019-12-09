PHOTOS: The 2019 Kennedy Center Honors Celebration

Now in its 42nd year, the annual Kennedy Center Honors Celebration drew a colossal amount of celebrity support from stage and screen alike on Sunday evening.

More than two thousand guests filled the marble walls of the iconic building on Sunday night, joined by some 400 additional staff members tasked with ensuring that such a high profile event went off without a hitch.

Yesterday’s gala, the stage program of which will air on CBS on Sunday, December 15, actually represents the culmination of a series of Honors-related events over the weekend.

An exclusive welcome luncheon on the Kennedy Center’s terrace level kicked-off the festivities on Saturday, followed by the presentation of the actual Honors medallions later that evening at a dinner hosted by the State Department.

The 2019 Honorees are Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, and Michael Tilson Thomas.