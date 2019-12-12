Arlington

Where: 3616 N Upland St., Arlington

How Much: $2,549,000

When: Sunday, December 15 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath new build is seriously spacious, from the open living room and kitchen with wood-beamed ceilings to the master suite, which has its own sitting area. There’s also a heated screened porch and a theater room for movies downstairs.

Shaw

Where: 950 Westminster St., NW

How Much: $1,395,000

When: Sunday, December 15 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The four-story, four-bedroom Victorian rowhouse features exposed brick, hardwood floors, and luxe amenities: two walk-in closets in the master bedroom, a private roof deck, and a kitchen that opens directly onto a fenced patio.

Woodridge

Where: 3110 Monroe St., NE

How Much: $949,000

When: Saturday, December 14 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, December 15 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: Renovated this year, the contemporary detached home has a sleek kitchen with a large waterfall-style island, roomy living and dining areas, and a deck out back. Plus, the oversized windows in the master supply treetop views.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1027 Lamont St., NW, #1

How Much: $739,000

When: Sunday, December 15 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: The two-story condo in a converted 1900s rowhouse is packed with contemporary finishes and gets lots of light. The cozy living room gives way to a patio out back, and there are three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a private second-floor deck.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1514 17th St., NW, #104

How Much: $429,000

When: Sunday, December 15 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This one-bedroom condo in a pre-war building is just a short walk to tons of great shops and restaurants. It has both historic charm–peep the hardwood floors and crown moldings–and modern upgrades.

