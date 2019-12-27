News

What Can We Learn About Neighborhoods From Their Little Free Libraries?

An unscientific survey of what’s in six adorable book boxes.

You’ve probably seen them dotting the area: Little Free Libraries, those adorable boxes that offer books on a take-one/leave-one system. But what can we deduce about local areas from their contents? Washingtonian investigates.

Capitol Hill


What was there: Tucker Max, Assholes Finish First; John Grogan, Marley and Me.

Which suggests: Whether in human or canine form, terrible behavior remains popular on the Hill.

Trinidad


What was there: Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice; Kate Legere, Intoxicated Cupcakes: 41 Tipsy Treats.

Which suggests: Literature, booze, and dessert? This Northeast DC neighborhood is doing it right.

Alexandria


What was there: Stephen King, 11/22/63; Martin Cruz Smith, December 6.

Which suggests: Somebody really digs historical novels with dates in the titles.

Navy Yard


What was there: Olivier Dunrea, Old Bear and His Cub; Roald Dahl, The BFG.

Which suggests: A cub? A giant? Here in the shadow of Nats Park, they go deep in researching the team’s NL rivals.

Takoma Park


What was there: Claudia Wilds, Finding Birds in the National Capital Area; Jane Alexander, Wild Things, Wild Places.

Which suggests: Our crunchiest suburb is extra outdoorsy this time of year.

Columbia Heights


What was there: Jean Rhys, Wide Sargasso Sea; Henry James, The Turn of the Screw.

Which suggests: Based on this ludicrously unscientific research? Columbia Heights is DC’s most literary neighborhood.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

