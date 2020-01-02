7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Kick off Dry January on the right foot at these six bars where we love the low- and no-proof cocktails.

New Year, new happy hour deals. Wharf hangout 12 Stories is kicking of 2020 with discounted food and cocktails every Thursday from 6 to 9 PM. Ketel One Botanicals-based cocktails are $3 off and draft beer is $2 off. Plus you can get discount eats like ribeye skewers (two for $10) and margherita flatbread ($8).

Bier Baron‘s ninth birthday this weekend and to celebrate they’re hosting a “sourversary” party on Saturday featuring (you guessed it) sour beers. Stop by between noon and 10 PM to try 20 varieties of weird and wonderful sours (no reservations or cover charge).

Black Brew Movement has teamed up with Right Proper Brewery for a timely release: Cuffing Saison. Head to their cuffing season party from 2 to 6 PM on Saturday for a taste plus games, more beers, a raffle, and a DJ.

On Sunday, celebrate the Spanish tradition of Three Kings Day with brunch at Jaleo Bethesda. The special brunch includes a show by Adventure Theatre and arts and crafts for kids under ten. Guests will also get a complimentary slice of Roscó de Reyes or kings cake to honor the holiday.

And heading into next week…

Last Call Bar is getting a head start on Mardi Gras festivities. Though the full party doesn’t start until February, the Union Market watering hole is having an Epiphany party on Monday from 5 to 10 PM. The first drink is on them, and the second is free if you buy a discounted $40 ticket to the upcoming Mardi Gras Extravaganza at the event. Register for free online.

Now’s your chance to experience Pineapple & Pearls for less. On select Wednesdays in January, the upscale Capitol Hill dining room will offer a reservation-only “choose your own adventure” menu for $75 less ($225 versus $300). Make your reservation online.

Join the conversation!