Food

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: Dry January, rooftop happy hour, and Three Kings Day.

Written by
| Published on
The terrace at 12 Stories at The Wharf. Photograph by Anna Meyer

Kick off Dry January on the right foot at these six bars where we love the low- and no-proof cocktails.

New Year, new happy hour deals. Wharf hangout 12 Stories is kicking of 2020 with discounted food and cocktails every Thursday from 6 to 9 PM. Ketel One Botanicals-based cocktails are $3 off and draft beer is $2 off. Plus you can get discount eats like ribeye skewers (two for $10) and margherita flatbread ($8).

Bier Baron‘s ninth birthday this weekend and to celebrate they’re hosting a “sourversary” party on Saturday featuring (you guessed it) sour beers. Stop by between noon and 10 PM to try 20 varieties of weird and wonderful sours (no reservations or cover charge).

Black Brew Movement has teamed up with Right Proper Brewery for a timely release: Cuffing Saison. Head to their cuffing season party from 2 to 6 PM on Saturday for a taste plus games, more beers, a raffle, and a DJ.

On Sunday, celebrate the Spanish tradition of Three Kings Day with brunch at Jaleo Bethesda. The special brunch includes a show by Adventure Theatre and arts and crafts for kids under ten. Guests will also get a complimentary slice of Roscó de Reyes or kings cake to honor the holiday.

And heading into next week…

Last Call Bar is getting a head start on Mardi Gras festivities. Though the full party doesn’t start until February, the Union Market watering hole is having an Epiphany party on Monday from 5 to 10 PM. The first drink is on them, and the second is free if you buy a discounted $40 ticket to the upcoming Mardi Gras Extravaganza at the event. Register for free online.

Now’s your chance to experience Pineapple & Pearls for less. On select Wednesdays in January, the upscale Capitol Hill dining room will offer a reservation-only “choose your own adventure” menu for $75 less ($225 versus $300). Make your reservation online.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Madeline Rundlett
Editorial Fellow

Madeline Rundlett is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She previously covered All-Met sports for the Washington Post and was an editorial intern at The Hill. Madeline graduated from the George Washington University with a degree in Political Communication in 2019.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day