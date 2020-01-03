5 Essential Bottles to Stock Your Dry January Bar



Laura Silverman of lifestyle blogs the Sobriety Collective and Booze Free in DC shares some of her favorite nonalcoholic sips, from locally made shrubs to tea that’s brewed like beer.

“It’s the holidays in a booze-free bottle,” says Silverman of these Arlington-made fresh-fruit shrubs crafted with organic cider vinegar. From $12 online or in local stores like Glen’s Garden Market.

A sparkling version of the vinegar-ginger-citrus drink fancied by 17th-century American fieldworkers. Think of it as Colonial Gatorade. $30 for a six-pack online or available for individual purchase at local stores like Yes! Organic.

“It’s what happens when you brew tea like craft beer,” says Silverman of drinks from this Colorado-based producer, which forgoes adding sugar or additives in the process. $35 for a 12-pack online.

Silverman likes to lighten up these ready-to-drink, locally produced mocktails—such as this blend of citrus and mint—with seltzer. $16.95 for a four-pack online or area Whole Foods.

Portland-based chef Andy Ricker kicked off the sipping vinegar trend with Pok Pok. This new product, made with cane vinegar and sugar, fruits, spices, and botanicals is another tasty option. Mix it with club soda. $19.99 online.

