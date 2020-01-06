News

Another Yayoi Kusama Exhibit Is Coming to the Hirshhorn

We predict that its "Infinity Mirror" installations will once again light up Instagram

Written by
| Published on
Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field," 1965, is coming back to the Hirshhorn. Photo courtesy of Ota Fine Arts; Victoria Miro; David Zwirner @ Yayoi Kusama.

In 2017, nearly 160,000 visitors descended upon the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden’s landmark Yayoi Kusama exhibit—waiting in long lines to spend a mere 20 to 30 seconds in each of six different “Infinity Mirror” installations. For weeks, selfies of museum-goers standing amid acrylic pumpkins and twinkling lights blanketed Instagram.

Now comes another chance to appreciate the creations of the still-working, 90-year-old Japanese artist: “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” will run from April 4 through September 20. The Hirshhorn recently acquired three of Kusama’s works—including Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field (Floor Show), which was in the 2017 show, and one of her latest Infinity Mirror Rooms (to be announced later this year). Those two installations, plus Kusama’s sculptures—including Pumpkin and Flowers-Overcoat—and an early painting are included in the small exhibit.

Unlike in 2017, when tickets were released online every Monday at noon (and often gone within a minute), this exhibit will feature free same-day timed passes, handed out at the museum starting at 9 a.m. This new exhibit is also running much longer than the 2017 show, giving you more time to see it. As in 2017, those who spring to become Hirshhorn Insiders (memberships start at $100) will get advance passes to the show and a chance to see it a week early.

“Pumpkin” at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts © Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.

 

More:
Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.

