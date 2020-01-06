Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: January 6-12

Monday

Start your week off with a free yoga flow at the Potter’s House. Class begins at 6:30 PM.
1658 Columbia Rd. NW

Thursday

The new CorePower location in Adams Morgan will celebrate its grand opening with a line-up of free classes. Swing by today for a free yoga sculpt class at 6 PM and stick around for post-class treats by Jrink and Vegetable and Butcher.
1773 Columbia Rd. NW

Friday

As part of its New Year campaign, the Yards location of Vida Fitness will host a free yoga for athletes class at 6:15 PM. Sign up for the class, and you could win a free month’s membership to Vida.
1212 4th St. SE, #170

Saturday

SweatBox will host a Sweat ‘n’ Sip this morning: Sign up for a free class and then stick around after for food, hard seltzer from DC Brau, and a raffle. The class starts at 1 PM.
1612 U St. NW

You can also take off on a three- to five-mile scavenger hunt run hosted by Summit to Soul, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half-Marathon group, and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital team. Keep your list of things to find close by—the more you check off, the more raffle tickets you’ll get. Meet at Summit to Soul at 9 AM.
727 8th St. SE

Sunday

Hit another free Vida class at the U Street location today. If you’re down to cycle, sign up for the Zone Ride session kicking off at 11:30 AM.
1612 U St. NW

