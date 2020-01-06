Philanthropist Adrienne Arsht Buys Another of DC’s Most Expensive Mansions

High-powered philanthropist Adrienne Arsht just closed on a 10-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath Georgetown estate for $8,750,000, a real-estate source confirms. The mansion was built in 1840, and comes with more than 11,000 square feet of living space inside, and a half-acre of landscaped gardens outside. It appears to need some renovating; the kitchen in particular looks like it’s seen better days. No doubt Arsht—once a bank chairman, now a generous supporter of organizations such as the Kennedy Center—will put her own touch on the place.

The Georgetown spread is only her latest luxury buy. Until 2017, she owned a sprawling Beaux Arts-style mansion in Massachusetts Avenue Heights, which she sold to Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross for $10,750,000. In 2015, she bought another mansion in that neighborhood—this one previously owned by the late financier Melvyn Estrin, and listed for $15.5 million.

