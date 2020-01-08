Food

PHOTOS: Maialino Mare’s Opening Party in DC

Nancy Pelosi, Steve Case, and Maureen Dowd were among the people who greeted Danny Meyer's first DC outpost.

Thompson Washington D.C. Hotel co-developer and owner John Pritzker, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, restaurateur and Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer, Audrey Meyer, and Maialino Mare Executive Chef Rose Noel.
While famed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer‘s first DC outpost, Maialino Mare, opens to the public this evening, a lucky group of Washingtonians got an early preview of the new Navy Yard eatery Tuesday night, during a private opening celebration.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi topped the list of notables in attendance, which also included several of her colleagues on the Hill, as well as Washington Nationals co-owner Mark Lerner, Revolution Chairman and CEO Steve Case, National Geographic Society Chairman and Case Foundation CEO Jean Case, and Thompson Washington D.C. Hotel co-developers and owners John Pritzker and John Moriarty.

Maialino Mare Executive Chef Rose Noel also stood in plenty of good culinary company, with a half dozen of the District’s most celebrated chefs turning out in support of the recent New Yorker turned Washingtonian.

“We have been following the exiting growth of the food scene in Washington, DC, for quite some time now,” said Meyer. “It’s a privilege to join a community filled with so much incredible and creative culinary talent — and so many savvy and adventurous diners. We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Maialino Mare and hope that it will become a beloved gathering place for both the Yards community and Washingtonians at large.”

Last night’s celebration spilled out of Maialino Mare’s main bar area (pictured) into the hotel lobby and bar.
Restaurant Chloe Chef Haidar Karoum and The Fried Rice Collective Chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee (Chiko, Anju).
Washington Nationals co-owner Mark Lerner cracks a joke with Danny Meyer. The hotel’s soon-top-open rooftop bar, Anchovy Social, will boast a prime view of the ballpark and surrounding neighborhood.
The lavish “garden” buffet spread inside the Thompson Hotel lobby at Tuesday’s party, which featured roasted eggplant dip, white bean hummus, herbed cream cheese, olive tapenade, and bruschetta.
Jean Case, Chairman of the National Geographic Society and CEO of the Case Foundation, Diversified Search CEO Dale Jones and Yolanda Jones, and Steve Case, Chairman and CEO of Revolution.
The Union Square Hospitality Group team kicked-off last night’s party with a fun team photo before returning to work.
Invariant founder and CEO Heather Podesta, Congressman TJ Cox, and guest.
Maialino Mare’s pastry chefs had prepared a variety of sweet treats for guests.
New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd (center) and Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart (right).
Danny Meyer welcomes guests to the party.
Liz Robbins, Rep. Joe Kennedy, and Rep. Donna Shalala.
Chefs Carlos Mancheno and Joe Tarasco prepare passed antipasti bites for guests inside the kitchen.
Thompson Washington D.C. Hotel co-developers and owners John Pritzker and John Moriarty.
Danny Meyer with Share Our Strength co-founder Debbie Shore and Executive Chair Billy Shore.
Signature “Thompson Collins” and “Oaxaca Old Fashioned” cocktails were prepared for invitees.
Plates of arancini were circulated among the various rooms.
Rose Previte, owner of Maydan and Compass Rose, and Marica Woo.
Maialino Mare’s bar team at Tuesday’s opening party.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greets Audrey and Danny Meyer.
The charcuterie spread at the opening party featured a variety of Italian meats and cheeses.
Congressman Steve Cohen chats with guests.
Maialino Mare chefs Christopher Brown and Saber Rejbi prepare the party’s raw bar.
Speaker Pelosi poses with members of the Union Square Hospitality Group.

