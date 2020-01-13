The owners of smash-hit neighborhood spots Timber Pizza and Call Your Mother deli are ramping up for a big DC-area expansion. Andrew Dana and chef/fiancée Daniela Moreira plan to open a Georgetown location of their popular Park View “Jew-ish” bagel shop—barring additional protests from neighbors—as well as a yet-to-be-formally-announced Capitol Hill branch. Now they tell us their “Neapolitan-ish” pizza operation is set to unveil a restaurant in the new American Airlines terminal at Reagan National Airport. The terminal is slated to open in 2021.

Airport dining has gone largely local at DCA over the past several years, with kiosks from District chains like Cava, &pizza, and Good Stuff Eatery, as well as branches of El Centro D.F. and Ben’s Chili Bowl (it’s also the only place you’ll find a Mike Isabella venture still standing, thanks to a management deal the airport has for Kapnos Taverna).

Currently diners can find Timber at the Petworth flagship as well as at Turu’s, a stand inside the new Ballston Quarter Market food hall.

In addition to the couple’s carb-tastic casual ventures they’re also opening Mercy Me, a “sorta South American” all-day cafe, cocktail bar, and restaurant planned for this spring in Foggy Bottom.

