McLean

Where: 932 Dead Run Dr., McLean

How much: $2,599,000

When: Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: At more than 9,000 square feet, this newly built, seven-bedroom house is as spacious as it is elegant. It has a wet bar in the master suite, and an outdoor fireplace on the back patio.

Observatory Circle

Where: 3718 Garfield St., NW

How much: $1,834,900

When: Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, January 19 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: Built in the 1920s but recently renovated, the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom rowhouse gets lots of natural light. There’s also a wood-burning fireplace, a high-end kitchen with Viking appliances, and a large backyard.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1844 Monroe St., NW #1

How much: $1,100,000

When: Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, January 19 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condo is on a charming, tree-lined street. It features large bay windows, a sleek kitchen, and three private decks.

Park View

Where: 526 Lamont St., NW #1

How much: $849,500

When: Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This three-bedroom condo has nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, including a master suite with a walk-in closet and a home office. The private roof deck has views of the neighborhood, and the place is a short walk to shops and restaurants.

Brightwood Park

Where: 4816 3rd St., NW #3

How much: $449,999

When: Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: In a converted 1930s house, the 770-square-foot condo was done up in modern finishes, such as white-oak flooring, quartz countertops, and matte black bathroom fixtures. It has two bedrooms and two full baths.

