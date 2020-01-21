Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: January 21-26

Tuesday

Swing by the Gallery Place Vida Fitness for a free Shred class tonight at 6:15 PM. The strength workout uses equipment like weights and resistance bands, so come prepared to tone up.

601 F St. NW

Thursday

Destress with a laughter yoga session at the Cleveland Park Library. The class will mix stretching, yoga poses, breathing, and, yes, laughter during an hour-long session. It kicks off at 7 PM.

3310 Connecticut Ave. NW

Saturday

This free, 50-minute workout at the 14th Street Lululemon mixes HIIT moves like burpees and jumping jacks with yoga. The movements are inspired by the seven chakras and will help you release energy that doesn’t serve you (while holding on to the energy that does!). Show up at 9 AM with your own mat, if you can.

1925 14th St. NW

Sunday

Join Outdoor Voices as the group hosts a mat pilates class with Club Pilates Silver Spring. The 50-minute class will begin at 10 AM. Bring your own mat!

3025 M St. NW

