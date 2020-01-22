Food

An Elaborate Theme Bar Is Opening in Ivy City with Axe Throwing, Iceless Curling, and “Footbowl”

Kick Axe/Throw Social has beachy drinks and cabanas on one floor, a ski-lodge vibe on the other.

Written by
| Published on
Themed game bars Kick Axe Throwing (pictured) and Throw Social DC will open in Ivy City. Photography courtesy of Kick Axe/Throw Social

What do a rustic axe throwing lodge and Palm Beach-chic cabana bar have in common? Not much, unless you’re in the mind of Ginger Flesher-Sonnier. The DC-based entertainment entrepreneur is known for building “the Disney World of Escape Rooms,” and is about to open Kick Axe Throwing and Throw Social DC, a two-story fun-plex in Ivy City that’s part alpine-themed, part beach, and full of games and Instagram-ready cocktails.

A dozen axe throwing ranges are available to rent.

Flesher-Sonnier, who’s behind six interactive entertainment operations including Escape Room Live and Kick Axe, planned to open a location of her blade-throwing operation in Ivy City two years ago. Construction delays meant a Brooklyn branch came first, and also led her to tweak the concept, creating a double-theme venue. The first floor of the massive 22,000 square-foot former warehouse is Kick Axe, which calls to mind a Canadian lodge: “All warm tones, plaid, leather, fireplaces, moose taxidermy, mixed in with punny modern neon signs to create that photographic moment,” says Flesher-Sonnier, who designs all of the elaborate interiors herself (her secret: “I’m a Wayfair, Target, Overstock [Furniture] freak, I save things for years”).

For fun, Kick Axe boasts a dozen axe-throwing ranges. Guests can reserve them for $29 per person, per hour—all overseen by “axe-tructors” who’ll show you how to safely chuck the blades at the target. Warm drinks and lumberjack-worthy eats are also on offer. 

Look for warm drinks and hearty snacks in a lodge-like atmosphere.

For less edgy entertainment, there’s Throw Social upstairs. The new concept is modeled after a beachy hangout with colorful cabanas, faux greenery, and lots of fruity cocktails and poolside snacks like satays and hummus. Group-friendly games here (priced the same as above) include five iceless curling rinks—we’re told it’s a thing—and six “footbowl” lanes, which are like bowling set-ups, but with footballs. Guests can reserve a ten-person cabana for $350 an hour (prices drop with additional time) and opt for special packages like bottle service.

You can rent cabanas by the iceless curling lanes.

A large patio and rooftop will open come summer. The latter will have more games, more cabanas—and igloos in the winter—plus an outdoor bar and kitchen.

“Ever since I was a child I was enthralled with things that were immersive. I love spaces that change the way you feel,” says Flesher-Sonnier. 

Both are slated to soft-open in late January with limited hours and menus as well as customer discounts. A grand opening is set for February 6.

Iceless curling is fit for all ages.

Kick Axe Throwing and Throw Social DC. 1401 Okie St., NE.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day