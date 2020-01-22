Food

Watch Anju’s Chefs React to Being Named #1 on Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants List

"We're going to have to get a bigger boat."

Part of the Anju dream team: co-owner Danny Lee and executive chef Angel Barreto, who also worked together at Chiko. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Washingtonian‘s 100 Very Best Restaurants issue hits newsstands Thursday, January 23, but we gave a sneak peek to a special team: the chefs at Anju, which claimed the #1 spot on our ranked list. The modern Dupont Circle Korean restaurant from Chiko owners Danny LeeScott Drewno, and Drew Kim is our favorite place to eat right now.

“We had no idea what to expect, but we didn’t expect this,” says Drewno, who was joined by Lee and executive chef Angel Barreto.

Check out the full issue, ranking, and reviews tomorrow (or save yourself a trip to the newsstands and subscribe here). In the meantime, watch this:

