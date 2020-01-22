Watch Anju’s Chefs React to Being Named #1 on Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants List

Washingtonian‘s 100 Very Best Restaurants issue hits newsstands Thursday, January 23, but we gave a sneak peek to a special team: the chefs at Anju, which claimed the #1 spot on our ranked list. The modern Dupont Circle Korean restaurant from Chiko owners Danny Lee, Scott Drewno, and Drew Kim is our favorite place to eat right now.

“We had no idea what to expect, but we didn’t expect this,” says Drewno, who was joined by Lee and executive chef Angel Barreto.

Check out the full issue, ranking, and reviews tomorrow (or save yourself a trip to the newsstands and subscribe here). In the meantime, watch this:

WATCH: We were there when Anju's Danny Lee, Angel Barreto, and Scott Drewno found out their restaurant was No. 1 on our 100 Very Best Restaurants list for 2020 https://t.co/TL4ofTejWO #yahtzee pic.twitter.com/l6mDiZL7hu — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) January 22, 2020