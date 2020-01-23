McLean

Where: 1909 Macarthur Dr., McLean

How much: $2,820,000

When: Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The 8,000-square-foot, six-bedroom Craftsman has a home gym, a cozy screening room downstairs, a wine cellar, and a lush backyard with a stone fireplace on the patio.

Capitol Hill

Where: 419 Guethler’s Way, SE

How much: $1,275,000

When: Saturday, January 25 from 2 to 4 PM and Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Unlike most Capitol Hill rowhouses, this one, built in 2017, is nearly brand new. It has white-oak flooring, marble bathrooms, three bedrooms, a private garage, and a roof deck.

Logan Circle

Where: 1628 11th St., NW, #103

How much: $999,000

When: Saturday, January 25 from 11 AM to 1 PM and Sunday, January 26 from 11 AM to 1 PM

Why: This contemporary two-bedroom gets lots of light and has high-end finishes throughout (like Bosch appliances in the kitchen), a private balcony, and a spacious living area with high ceilings.

Trinidad

Where: 1271 Owen Pl., NE

How much: $839,900

When: Sunday, January 26 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This three-bedroom 1920s rowhouse was recently renovated, but still has original exposed brick on two levels. There’s a walk-in closet in the master, and a basement in-law suite with a wet bar.

Adams Morgan

Where: 1719 Euclid St., NW, #1

How much: $600,000

When: Saturday, January 25 from 2 to 4 PM and Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This newly built condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, its own private deck, and a modern kitchen with a waterfall-style island.

Join the conversation!