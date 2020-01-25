Fire Temporarily Closes Reveler’s Hour in Adams Morgan

Reveler’s Hour, the brand new Adams Morgan wine-and-pasta bar from the Tail Up Goat owners, is temporarily closed due to a Friday morning fire. A representative of the restaurant says the cause is still under investigation.

“Thankfully, due to the quick response of DC Fire and EMS, it was contained very quickly,” the owners said via social media. “Luckily, no one was hurt and there was minimal damage.”

The restaurant is expected to be closed at least through Sunday. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

