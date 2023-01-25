100 Very Best Restaurants: – Reveler’s Hour

We’ve yet to encounter a noodle we haven’t swooned over at this wine-and-pasta hot spot from the team behind Tail Up Goat. Tagliatelle with oxtail ragu, celery-root ravioli with truffle butter, ricotta cavatelli with kale pesto? Yes, yes, and yes. While going the all-carb route is fantastic (garlic knots, also yes), the hot honey-­glazed half chicken is a satisfying feast, too. And we’ll drink without question whatever star somm and co-owner Bill Jensen tells us to. Expensive.

Join the conversation!