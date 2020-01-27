Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: January 27-February 2

Written by
| Published on
Tuesday

The City Vista Vida location will host a free CircuitX Shred class followed by a happy hour at Alta Strada. Your first drink is on Vida! Class starts at 6:30 PM.
445 K St. NW

Thursday

Outdoor Voices is teaming up with Bumble to host a free 60-minute mat pilates class at 6:30 PM. After, hang out for treats from Bumble.
3025 M St. NW

Saturday

A Fitbit ambassador will be at Hook Hall this morning to lead you through a yoga flow. A DJ will play while you go through the poses, and after, stick around for coconut water and raffles (the first 50 people get a free drink!). Class begins at 11 AM.
2400 Georgia Ave. NW

Sunday

Join the Georgetown Lululemon team for an outdoor run followed by an all-levels yoga flow. Mats will be provided—be there at 7:45 AM for the run.
3265 M St. NW

More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

