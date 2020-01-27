Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: January 27-February 2

Tuesday

The City Vista Vida location will host a free CircuitX Shred class followed by a happy hour at Alta Strada. Your first drink is on Vida! Class starts at 6:30 PM.

445 K St. NW

Thursday

Outdoor Voices is teaming up with Bumble to host a free 60-minute mat pilates class at 6:30 PM. After, hang out for treats from Bumble.

3025 M St. NW

Saturday

A Fitbit ambassador will be at Hook Hall this morning to lead you through a yoga flow. A DJ will play while you go through the poses, and after, stick around for coconut water and raffles (the first 50 people get a free drink!). Class begins at 11 AM.

2400 Georgia Ave. NW

Sunday

Join the Georgetown Lululemon team for an outdoor run followed by an all-levels yoga flow. Mats will be provided—be there at 7:45 AM for the run.

3265 M St. NW

