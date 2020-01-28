Buzz about Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s “culinary clubhouse” in Hill East has focused on the forthcoming food and drink options. But when the Roost opens in late winter 2020, there will be a single retailer: local maker space Shop Made In DC.

The collaboration is a no brainer—Stacey Price and NRG owner Michael Babin co-found the business in 2017.

“The more that we can create restaurants and retail that are very specific to our city, we become a more interesting place to be,” says Price.

Price calls the intimate shop a “storelet,” but there will still be an abundance of locally made products. A similarly sized space recently opened downtown, and Price has stocked the store with around 500 products from almost 50 makers.

Flexible furniture allows the boutique to expand its space into the food hall during the day, folding back up after closing time. Wares will cater to the neighborhood crowd, leaning more toward everyday items like greeting cards and pottery pieces.

In addition to selling goods, Price is using the Roost’s gathering space to host events and classes. Shoppers can nurse a low-ABV beer from Shelter or a speciality coffee from Cameo while taking courses on hand lettering or terrarium building.

Price is also bringing Shop Made In DC’s “Lunch and Learn” sessions to the Southeast store. The monthly program will invite makers to nosh on food from the NRG restaurants while listening to speakers.

“It’s not just a paycheck they get from the commerce,” Price says. “It’s getting to know one another, spending time together, sharing the trade, sharing resources, collaborating on products.”

