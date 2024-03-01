Shopping

Cherry Blossom Products to Celebrate Peak Bloom in DC

Shop local and show your spirit with floral bandanas, scented candles, notecards and more.

It’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to bloom, and small businesses around DC are commemorating the occasion with floral products. Display your love for the season with these petal-printed accessories and home goods.

Candle

While many cherry blossom-themed products smell like cherries, this candle from Alexandria company ISO Candles pays homage to the actual scent of the blooms combined with jasmine and vanilla. $7 to $30. 

Dog Bandana

Dress your dog for the season in a pink and blue bandana, available at Shop Made in DC. Stamped with florals, it’s ideal for taking your pet on a springtime walk. $25.

Dish Towel

Find inspiration in the Tidal Basin flowers with this cotton dish towel from local maker the Neighborgoods. The pink and yellow petals are a reminder of cherry blossom season, no matter the time of year. $18.

Plush Bunny

Does anything say spring quite like a bunny stamped with cherry blossoms? This floppy-eared stuffed animal is sold by Alexandria shop Red Barn Mercantile. $18.

Notecards

Write dispatches about the trees on notecards stamped with a pretty cluster of pink petals. The flat cards, available at Dupont Circle shop Jenni Bick, come in sets of 10. $14. 

Sticker

Local artist Marcella Kriebel created a watercolor of the iconic blossom, turned into a vinyl sticker you can apply anywhere for a small pop of pink. $4.

