THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

FILM The documentary Guest House follows three returning women living in a residential program after their incarceration for non-violent crimes. Though they struggle with integration, they vulnerably share their hopes for the future. See the film at Sixth & I; after the screening, there will be a Q&A with the film’s co-director Hannah Dweck and others featured in the film. $12, 7 PM.

MUSIC Pearl Street Warehouse is hosting classic rock royalty for a show that will benefit the Vinyl Record Preservation Society, which redistributes duplicate records from the Library of Congress’s collection to schools and nursing homes. See ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, the Appice Brothers—Carmine (Ozzy Osbourne, Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart) and Vinny (Dio, Black Sabbath)—in a band called “Drum Wars,” Franky Perez (who sings with Apocalyptica and has performed with Slash), and saxophonist Ron Holloway (The Warren Haynes Band, Gov’t Mule, and The Allman Brothers Band). $35, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

THEATER Koo koo ka-choo, Mrs. Robinson: Hear the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel in “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” a concert/theater show at the National Theatre. The story follows the folk-rock duo’s career from its formation to breakup, as well as their 1981 Central Park reunion concert. The show features original footage and a live band playing Simon & Garfunkel favorites, including “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Cecilia,” and “Mrs. Robinson.” Through February 1. $59-$99.

COMEDY See actor Martin Lawrence alongside Will Smith in the new film Bad Boys for Life—or see his stand up live at Capital One Arena. He’s using DC as the starting point for his “LIT AF Tour”; he’ll perform with comedians Rickey Smiley, Lil Duval, Adele Givens, and Benji Brown. $39.50-$65, 7:30 PM.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

EVENT Embrace the cold at the annual Ice Yards at Yards Park. Enjoy icy cocktails, live music, and ice games in this event. Plus, there will be an axe throwing station and an attempt at the largest group shotski. If that doesn’t get you chilly enough, join the Polar Bear Plunge: raise at least $100 for the Special Olympics District of Columbia and then jump into an above-ground swimming pool erected at Yards Park. 21+ only. $10 (includes one free drink), 1-5 PM.

MUSEUMS Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly event at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. See Chinese ribbon dancing, learn how to make shadow puppets, and watch calligraphy demonstrations. There will also be an art scavenger hunt and New Year crafting. Free, 11:30 AM – 3 PM.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

EVENT Forget Punxsutawney and head to Dupont Circle Park to get a groundhog’s prediction for the winter weather. “Potomac Phil” will pop out at approximately 8:30 AM; afterwards, enjoy accordion music, polka dancers, and a puppet show. Free to attend, 8:30 AM.

ART Visit the artist studios at Crestworth and learn from the artists about their creative processes at an open studios event on Sunday afternoon. In honor of the day, the film Groundhog Day will be shown on a loop (of course). Free, 2-5 PM.

SPORTS The Super Bowl is just as much about the food as it is about the commercials, so bring an empty stomach to Jack Rose for a chili cook-off. Determine once and for all whether beans belong in chili with a taste test of three different chili styles (including a vegetarian option!); the cover price will allow unlimited food and drink plus screens to watch the big game. $50, 6 PM.

“Feel the Sun in Your Mouth: Recent Acquisitions” closes 2/2 at the Hirshhorn.