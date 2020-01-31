3 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try This Weekend

The Partisan

709 D St., NW

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Penn Quarter butcher shop/restaurant has a new chef, Thomas Malz, and he’s a pancake fanatic—so much so that he’s serving a pancake pop-up brunch on weekends through February 9. There are a ton of options to choose from: classic, chocolate chip, blueberry, buckwheat, gingerbread-pistachio, and many more. Also: ham steak! The New Hampshire native is naturally into syrups and customers can try versions from Canada, Pennsylvania, New England, and beyond (or a sampler of all). If you love it, speak up—Malz may make it a permanent thing.

Maialino Mare

221 Tingey St SE

When we spoke with lauded New York restaurateur Danny Meyer about his new Navy Yard trattoria—his first venture outside NYC—we asked what he’s most excited about. His answer: breakfast. Particularly soft-scrambled eggs with bottarga (sound delish). The Roman-style restaurant also just launched weekend brunch that starts at 8 AM for early risers. We have our eye on the breakfast sandwich with a fried egg, pork sausage, and arugula on a pecorino biscuit. If you’re not a breakfast person there are plenty of pastas and other lunch-y items to choose from.

Bluestone Lane

1367 R St., NW

Aussie cafe chain Bluestone Lane just opened their newest cafe in Logan Circle. Expect the same airy, plant-filled look and healthy-ish menus filled with fancy toasts, egg dishes, salads, turmeric lattes, and fresh-pressed juices. This branch also has Australian beers and wines—discounted for happy hour—and a pretty patio when the weather warms.

