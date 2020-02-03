Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: February 3-9

Monday

Meet the DC Run Crew at the Banneker Track tonight for a free HIIT and cardio workout. Be ready to go at 7 PM.

2500 Georgia Ave. NW

Wednesday

Break up your week with one of Pacer’s many social runs: Both the 14th Street and Alexandria locations will host a 5 AM run, and the Fairfax store will hold a 7 PM track and speed workout at Woodson High School.

Locations vary

Saturday

Join Sand and Steel Fitness in Alexandria for a free TRX class and workshop. You’ll learn how to use the ropes for exercise, then break out your new moves in a guided workout. The session starts at 12 PM.

5418 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

Sunday

The founder of H Street’s Haus Yoga will be at the Navy Yard Lululemon to lead a 50-minute yoga flow. Class starts at 10 AM, but arrive early to ensure you get a spot.

300 Tingey St. SE, #140

