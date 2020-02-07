Food

AOC: It’s “Impossible” to Get a Good Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese in DC

"I don't know how anybody eats in Washington, DC," the congresswoman says.

Photograph by Evy Mages

We get it, we get it, DC isn’t New York. The political bickering! The lack of bodegas! The lack of bodega cats! But in a new episode of Showtime’s Desus & Mero, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes after our breakfast sandwiches too.

“Is it hard to get a good bacon, egg, and cheese in DC?,” asks Desus.

“Impossible,” she says. “There’s no bodegas anywhere. I don’t know how anybody eats in Washington, DC, which probably explains why everyone’s fighting all the time. Everyone’s hangry.”

We concede, DC has nothing on NY when it comes to bodegas, or as the congresswoman calls them, “the circle of life.” But impossible to get a bacon-egg-and-cheese? You don’t know how anyone eats in DC? AOC, if you’re reading this, hit us up for a no-frills egg-and-cheese at Tony’s Breakfast—not too far from your office. Or we could go slightly trendier at Bullfrog Bagels. Or countless other spots that, we swear, really do have delicious breakfast sandwiches.

Come for the shade, stay for the Hennessy Shirley Temple:

 

