Feel-good touches abound at this outpost of the Hillstone chain—the evening jazz trio; the generous pours of Chard; the smart, smiling service. Besides the things you’ve probably heard about—the city’s top veggie burger, the French dip that Dave Chang has touted—we return for the kale salad, the barbecue ribs, and a relatively new addition to the rarely changing menu: sushi rolls. Expensive.

