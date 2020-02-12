100 Very Best Restaurants: #23 – Estadio

About Estadio cuisines Spanish Location(s) 1520 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20005 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Calling this Spanish spot a paragon of consistency makes it sound rather dull. Not so. Sure, the core of the menu has stayed the same over the years. That just means we can be confident that, come summer, the wondrous creamy corn with lime will return. In the meantime, other memorable Spanish-accented pleasures abound: mini-sandwiches and toasts, standard-setting croquetas, and grilled razor clams or calamari. The finish is just as strong, whether you go for the Manchego cheesecake or the sherry float bobbing with vanilla ice cream. Moderate.