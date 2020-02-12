  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #23 – Estadio

Written by | Published on
Hanger Steak Tapas

About Estadio

cuisines
Spanish
Location(s)
1520 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Calling this Spanish spot a paragon of consistency makes it sound rather dull. Not so. Sure, the core of the menu has stayed the same over the years. That just means we can be confident that, come summer, the wondrous creamy corn with lime will return. In the meantime, other memorable Spanish-accented pleasures abound: mini-sandwiches and toasts, standard-setting croquetas, and grilled razor clams or calamari. The finish is just as strong, whether you go for the Manchego cheesecake or the sherry float bobbing with vanilla ice cream. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day