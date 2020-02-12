100 Very Best Restaurants: #27 – Fancy Radish

About Fancy Radish cuisines Vegan Location(s) 600 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Philadelphia chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby’s you’d-never-know-it-was-vegan DC hot spot—now in its second year—arrived just before Washington chefs became obsessed with making vegetables the stars of the show. The plates here put trendy whole cauliflower to shame—think rutabaga coaxed into a luscious fondue with warm pretzel bread, trumpet mushrooms masquerading as fazzo-letti pasta, and mushroom-studded dan-dannoodles. Desserts wow—especially a bananas-Foster mud pie. But our biggest pleasure is watching the astonishment on our steak-loving friends’ faces. Expensive.