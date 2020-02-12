  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #32 – Nina May

Photograph courtesy of Nina May.

About

This newcomer is courtesy of first-time restaurateurs and Equinox alums Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic, who worked together to create a farmhouse-chic dining space befitting their locavore approach. Gratis milk-bread buns kick things off before the parade of seasonal share plates. Vegetarians fare well—we devoured stewed beans with chèvre alongside carrot-and-brown-butter cavatelli. Omnivores shouldn’t skip DIY oyster po’ boys or the roast chicken. Taste widely with the $39 “chef’s choice” menu, where the plates keep coming until you wave the white napkin. Moderate.

