Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #24 – Le Diplomate

Written by | Published on
Profiteroles. Photograph by James C. Jackson.

About Le Diplomate

cuisines
French
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

Few places weathered the pandemic as well as Stephen Starr’s Logan Circle French bistro, which set the standard for outdoor dining (you can still book a private streetside “chalet”) and continues to operate at the same airtight level it always has. We love Le Dip for its uncanny ability to suit any occasion, whether dinner with older parents or squirmy kids, a celebration over a seafood tower and steak au poivre, a late-night round of boozy hot chocolate, or an early-morning duck confit with eggs at the bar. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day