100 Very Best Restaurants: #24 – Le Diplomate

Few places weathered the pandemic as well as Stephen Starr’s Logan Circle French bistro, which set the standard for outdoor dining (you can still book a private streetside “chalet”) and continues to operate at the same airtight level it always has. We love Le Dip for its uncanny ability to suit any occasion, whether dinner with older parents or squirmy kids, a celebration over a seafood tower and steak au poivre, a late-night round of boozy hot chocolate, or an early-morning duck confit with eggs at the bar. Moderate.

