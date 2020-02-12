100 Very Best Restaurants: #34 – Little Serow

About Little Serow
Like sister restaurant Komi, chef Johnny Monis’s northern Thai venture has stayed unapologetically true to itself. Eight years in, the family-style menus are still mouth-searing, and there are no reservations, no substitutions, and a reliably warm and hospitable waitstaff. (Another cooling basket of veggies? Thank you!) The seven-course roster doesn’t change a whole lot, either—for fans of chili-laced larb salads and devotees of the Mekhong-whiskey-marinated pork ribs, that’s a beautiful thing. For something different, keep an eye out for summertime seafood weeks, holiday pig roasts, and the fun and funky beverage list. Expensive.