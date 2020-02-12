  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #34 – Little Serow

Written by | Published on

About Little Serow

cuisines
Thai
Location(s)
1511 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Like sister restaurant Komi, chef Johnny Monis’s northern Thai venture has stayed unapologetically true to itself. Eight years in, the family-style menus are still mouth-searing, and there are no reservations, no substitutions, and a reliably warm and hospitable waitstaff. (Another cooling basket of veggies? Thank you!) The seven-course roster doesn’t change a whole lot, either—for fans of chili-laced larb salads and devotees of the Mekhong-whiskey-marinated pork ribs, that’s a beautiful thing. For something different, keep an eye out for summertime seafood weeks, holiday pig roasts, and the fun and funky beverage list. Expensive.

