100 Very Best Restaurants: #48 – Lucky Buns

Hot Tiger Bun

About Lucky Buns

American
2000 18th St., NW 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20006
100 Very Best 2020

Our favorite ultra-casual restaurant right now is this fried-chicken-sandwich/burger bar from local talent Alex McCoy. Big, global flavors are dished up in single- or double-patty creations, such as a crunchy, Szechuan-spiced bird or the Aussie-style Alfie’s bun with a fried egg and charred pineapple. Tempting fries, punchy salads, and mumbo-sauce-glazed chicken nuggets round out the offerings. The place features monthly “Alfie’s night market” pop-ups where McCoy dishes up fiery Thai fare starting at 11:30 pm. Inexpensive.

