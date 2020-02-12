  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #62 – Republic Cantina

Written by | Published on

About Republic Cantina

cuisines
Tex-Mex
Location(s)
43 N St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Texas-size flavors come in a cozy, light-filled package at Beaumont native Chris Svetlik’s cantina. Drop by the daytime cafe for egg tacos on fluffy flour tortillas and iced horchata lattes. Evenings bring delicious drinks—get the fermented-Fresno-chili margarita—and creative Tex-Mex entrées. When it comes to fajitas, we like to mix proteins such as buttery shrimp and gochujang-marinated steak. Ar-rive early on weekends or expect to wait—not a bad proposition if you factor in the Shiner Bock and queso at the bar. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day