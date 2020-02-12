100 Very Best Restaurants: #62 – Republic Cantina

Texas-size flavors come in a cozy, light-filled package at Beaumont native Chris Svetlik’s cantina. Drop by the daytime cafe for egg tacos on fluffy flour tortillas and iced horchata lattes. Evenings bring delicious drinks—get the fermented-Fresno-chili margarita—and creative Tex-Mex entrées. When it comes to fajitas, we like to mix proteins such as buttery shrimp and gochujang-marinated steak. Ar-rive early on weekends or expect to wait—not a bad proposition if you factor in the Shiner Bock and queso at the bar. Moderate.

