You could easily make a night of just sangría and tapas at this Ballston Spanish spot: shrimp in bubbling garlic oil, gooey croquetas, and vinegary anchovies on salted potato chips. For those who want to explore beyond the small plate, a handful of platters can feed a table. The showstopper is the cochinillo, a half suckling pig with shattering skin. Watch the staff use the edge of a plate to chop the meat tableside, then combine it with an oloroso-sherry-spiked jus. Moderate.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms