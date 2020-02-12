  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #68 – Rappahannock Oyster Bar

A Dozen Raw Oysters

About Rappahannock Oyster Bar

cuisines
American, Seafood
Location(s)
1309 5th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1150 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

This Chesapeake-oyster spot now has two DC locations—a bar inside Union Market and a glass-enclosed room at the Wharf. The former has more convivial charm, but both turn out some of the area’s best seafood—a zesty fried-oyster po’ boy, clams topped with merguez sausage, and a pancake-flat crabcake with celery-root slaw—plus Virginia oysters (we’re partial to the briny Olde Salts with a glass of ice-cold Muscadet). One thing the Wharf location does have over its sibling: a hefty cheeseburger. Moderate.

