100 Very Best Restaurants: #68 – Rappahannock Oyster Bar

About Rappahannock Oyster Bar cuisines American, Seafood Location(s) 1309 5th St NE

Washington, DC 20002 1150 Maine Ave SW

Washington, DC 20024 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

This Chesapeake-oyster spot now has two DC locations—a bar inside Union Market and a glass-enclosed room at the Wharf. The former has more convivial charm, but both turn out some of the area’s best seafood—a zesty fried-oyster po’ boy, clams topped with merguez sausage, and a pancake-flat crabcake with celery-root slaw—plus Virginia oysters (we’re partial to the briny Olde Salts with a glass of ice-cold Muscadet). One thing the Wharf location does have over its sibling: a hefty cheeseburger. Moderate.