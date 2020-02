At this Ethiopian dining room in Park View, owner Selam Gossa pays homage to her late mother’s Addis Ababa cafe. Others may have their nonna’s Sunday gravy or auntie’s dal, but Gossa boasts her mom’s shiro. The creamy chickpea-flour stew is a highlight of the vegetarian platter, where it sits alongside vivid red lentils and collard greens. On the meaty side, try the lamb stew simmered in housemade berbere or the rosemary-scented beef tibs. Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!