About Afghan Bistro/Bistro Aracosia cuisines Afghan Location(s) 8081 Alban Rd

Springfield, VA 22150 5100 MacArthur Blvd NW

Washington, DC 20016 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

We’d visit these family-friendly restaurants just for their mantu—the Afghan version of dumplings. Stuffed with spiced beef, they’re topped with a tomatoey ragu, a drizzle of yogurt-garlic sauce, and a sprinkling of dried mint. The welcoming Springfield dining room and its larger Palisades counterpart also specialize in hefty portions of kebabs and stews. Good thing, because you’ll definitely want to share the bone-in lamb shank and the herby veal and mushrooms. Moderate.