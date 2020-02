About The Imperial cuisines American Location(s) 2001 18th St NW

Washington, DC 20009 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

It’s pretty much a given that you’re going to drink well in this mod dining room from the owners of whiskey mecca Jack Rose. The Adams Morgan newcomer boasts a vast collection of vintage spirits as well as good low-proof cocktails (try the sherry Negroni). Chef Russell Jones’s French-meets-Southern menu is just as much a draw. Carolina Gold–rice risotto comes topped with uni, while throwbacks such as oysters Rockefeller and beef Wellington are excellently revived. Moderate.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms