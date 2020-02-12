  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #82 – A Rake’s Progress

Written by | Published on
A Rake's Progress at The Line hotel. Photograph by Scott Suchman

About A Rake’s Progress

cuisines
American
Location(s)
1770 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

No area chef is as fanatical about local sourcing as Spike Gjerde. You won’t even find citrus on his Line-hotel dining room’s menu unless it was grown in the Mid-Atlantic. That devotion means simple is often the best way to go—buttermilk biscuits with a trio of aged hams, say, or cornmeal-crusted fried chicken. On the drink menu, “pick your own apples” translates to choosing a local brandy or pommeau—whether you’re looking for bitter and herbal or sweet and fruity. Very expensive.

