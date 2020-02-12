  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #83 – L’Auberge Chez François/Jacques’ Brasserie

Written by | Published on
Chateaubriand for two at L'Auberge Chez Francois. Photograph by Scott Suchman

About L’Auberge Chez François/Jacques’ Brasserie

cuisines
French
Location(s)
332 Springvale Rd
Great Falls, VA 22066
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

An $86 entrée doesn’t sound like a deal, but hear us out. This 65-year-old Alsatian institution—where the clientele still dresses up for dinner—offers a “complete menu.” Besides that main course, the price includes an appetizer, salad, and dessert, plus other goodies (it’s hard not to fill up on golden garlic bread). Jacques Haeringer’s kitchen excels with such special-occasion fare as Sauternes-scented lobster. Downstairs, he runs the casual Jacques’ Brasserie, which bakes a standout tarte flambée. Moderate to very expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day