100 Very Best Restaurants: #83 – L’Auberge Chez François/Jacques’ Brasserie

An $86 entrée doesn’t sound like a deal, but hear us out. This 65-year-old Alsatian institution—where the clientele still dresses up for dinner—offers a “complete menu.” Besides that main course, the price includes an appetizer, salad, and dessert, plus other goodies (it’s hard not to fill up on golden garlic bread). Jacques Haeringer’s kitchen excels with such special-occasion fare as Sauternes-scented lobster. Downstairs, he runs the casual Jacques’ Brasserie, which bakes a standout tarte flambée. Moderate to very expensive.

Join the conversation!