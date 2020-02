Every neighborhood should be as lucky as Adams Morgan to have a warm French-American bistro—perfect for a solo drop-in at the bar for onion soup, a cassoulet feast on a chilly night, or boisterous weekend brunch (we love the salmon flammekueche). Chef Matthew Cockrell keeps things interesting with specials, while pastry chef Stephanie Milne is behind creative sweets such as tahini-butterscotch pot de crème. Expensive.

