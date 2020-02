About Timber Pizza cuisines Italian Location(s) 809 Upshur St NW

Awards: 100 Very Best 2020

Nearly everything on the menu at this pizzeria has seen the inside of the wood-blazing oven. That includes empanadas, ice-cream cones, and, of course, the sort-of-Neapolitan pizza (we’re fans of the green pies and the Bentley, with soppresatta and peppers). The salads, with tender local greens, taste like what we only dream of coming up with after a farmers-market spree. Inexpensive.

