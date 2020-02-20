Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (2/22-2/23)

Including an industrial loft in Logan Circle and a sleek renovation on Capitol Hill.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

Wesley Heights

Where: 3111 44th St., NW
How much: $2,695,000
When: Sunday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Prominent modern architect Mark McInturff is behind the redo of this contemporary five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house. It features floor-to-ceiling windows, a black quartz kitchen island, and a deck overlooking a spacious backyard.

Logan Circle

Where: 1445 Church St., NW, #41
How much: $1,299,900
When: Sunday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, industrial penthouse in the Rainbow Lofts building has high ceilings and gets lots of light. It’s also got wide-plank oak flooring, exposed brick walls, two private terraces, and a skylight in the master bedroom.

Capitol Hill

Where: 419 Independence Ave., SE
How much: $949,000
When: Sunday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom 1890s rowhouse was recently renovated. It combines historic character with modern amenities—like walnut cabinets with brass accents, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and LED reading sconces beside the beds.

Woodridge

Where: 2617 24th St., NE
How much: $764,900
When: Saturday, February 22 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This 1920s Colonial was recently modernized to include high-end amenities, such as stainless steel Viking appliances in the kitchen and a finished basement with a wet bar. It also has a large, fenced-in backyard.

North Cleveland Park

Where: 3031 Sedgwick St., NW, #504-E
How much: $639,000
When: Sunday, February 23 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom penthouse in a pre-war building has serious charm, from the arches and warm hardwood floors, to the built-in china cabinet in the dining room.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Nathan Diller
Nathan Diller
Editorial Fellow

Nathan is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian. Originally from Nashville, he graduated from Columbia Journalism School with a master’s degree in 2019. His work has also appeared in SPIN, NYLON, and Nashville Lifestyles.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day