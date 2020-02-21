February 2020 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Playwright’s product

7. Run

13. Achieves success

20. Cover up top

21. First game in a series

22. For all to see

23. *Cleveland Park institution that showed its first film in 1936

25. Periods with a “dawn”

26. Van ___UDC (Red Line station)

27. Breakfast slices

28. “Fuggedaboutit!”

30. Card-game cry

31. Grub

32. *He waved to DC crowds from a motorcade on November 5, 1948

36. Butler’s lover

40. Oregon governor Brown

43. “Amen!”

44. J. Crew publication

47. Major branch

49. Orioles owner Peter

53. *Capitol Hill restaurant that opened in 1960

55. Appalachian features

58. Old Angler’s ___

59. Pass along

60. Most broad

61. Part of a chess game

62. Aide

65. Wear on a runway

66. Nova ___

68. Blender setting

69. *Office building with a security lapse on June 17, 1972

72. Selected

73. Certain discriminator

75. Code name?

76. Supervised

78. Science-fiction author Stephenson

79. Frittata’s cousin

81. 1995 title role for Stallone

82. Humerus situation?

83. Wizard’s weapons

84. *NCAA men’s basketball champs of 1984

89. Thomas Circle is on it

91. Overflow (with)

93. Excedrin competitor

94. Earn

97. Surrounded by

99. “What have ___ to deserve this?”

100. *Clothing company founded in 1996 by St. John’s College High School/University of Maryland graduate Kevin Plank

104. Part of the eye

107. Spoil

108. Daybreak

109. Unfair allegation

111. “Hold on ___”

115. South American desert

119. *Her future residency in DC was determined in 2008

122. Frequent character in Kurosawa movies

123. In the kitchen, say

124. Piece in the Post, often

125.___ the cuffs on (arrested)

126. Person who may be “fearless”

127. Year of ___ (what January 25 begins on the Chinese calendar, like the years in the seven theme clues)

Down

1. Leave speechless

2. Handle the situation

3. Wagon wheel marks

4. WSJ article subjects, sometimes

5. Sunday bench

6. Like Tyler, among Presidents

7. Intimidating hairstyle

8. Mindlessly mimics

9. Straight from the bottle

10. Small crawler

11. She played Thelma

12. Sabermetrics statistic

13. Loaded person

14. Mass. ___ (Embassy Row’s street, casually)

15. London’s ___ Gardens

16. Before, in poetry

17. Play, as a banjo

18. Glazer of Broad City

19. Boxing champ Fury

24. Plus

29. Planning to vote for

31. Info on Starbucks menus

32. Edge of a skirt

33. Closely held beliefs

34. Prepares, as a sailboat

35. Tribe for whom a Western state is named

36. Spooky mo.

37. Derisive snort

38. Quelled hunger pains

39. Lamb’s pop

41. Someone on your side

42. Score with “all” in it

45. Bills worth eight bits apiece

46. Make unfair attacks

48. Chain or Key, for example

50. Goodfellasactor

51. Open to the public, as a gallery exhibition

52. Golf great Sam

54. It’s often salted

56. Proposition

57. Best Director winner for The Shape of Water

60. Bottom of the barrel

61. Spill cleaners

62. Drilling devices

63. Saw with one’s eyes closed

64. Hijab, e.g.

65. Slightest

67. She refuses to flatter Lear

68. Airline featured in Catch Me If You Can

70. Driving charge

71. She beat Navratilova in three French Open finals

74. Kansas city

77. Likely to stir up a little controversy

80. Job held by the Beatles’ “Lovely Rita”

81. Jane in G.I. Jane

83. Cook quickly

84. The ___ State (Idaho’s nickname)

85. Texan Cruz

86. Yoko with almost 5 million Twitter followers

87. Came out on top

88. The Nats’ division

90. 270 or 66, e.g.

92. Lobe’s locale

95. Letters before a viewpoint

96. Routine

98. Alexander Hamilton, e.g.

100. Amherst sch.

101. Birth-related

102. Histrionics

103. Bring together

105. He played Jim in The Doors

106. Upright

109. Covered a few feet

110. Grumpy Cat or Distracted Boyfriend, e.g.

111. Having the power

112. Ending meaning “reptile”

113. Stone who played Billie Jean King

114. Lacks the means to

116. Putter’s target

117. Hans of art

118. Actress Whitman of Good Girls

120. “___-ching!”

121. “Call on me, teacher!”