March 2020 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Based ___ (intuitively)

7. Sign of a neglected pool

12. Small hill builders

16. Not working

19. Empathize

20. Cutlass ___ (’80s–’90s Oldsmobile)

21. Uncouth guy

22. Allen Dulles was its director

23. Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride, for example (97.1)

25. Ref’s second thought

27. Mindy Kaling played one on The Mindy Project

28. Potential petunia

29. They’re easy to clear (96.3)

31. Famous

33. Interviews for a far-off job, often

35. Talk to a crowd

36. Capable of performing, as a task

39. Brainstorm

41. “You sure about that?”

42. Prefix for diversity

43. Try to look more hipster, maybe (88.5)

46. One who may hog the covers

50. Selling very well

51. Gym unit

52. Fashion brand with a rhino logo

53. Launch sites

54. Play set in Capote’s apartment

55. Joe of The Irishman

57. Rod with a bat

58. Rocks in the board game Catan

59. Unimpressive, as a performance

60. Workers, datedly

62. Feature of a piano piece played adagio (95.9)

64. Part of a flight

67. Nest-egg funds

68. Assess quickly

69. Romantic dozen

70. Phrase in board-game instructions (103.5)

72. Got closer to catching

74. Sundance’s state

75. Fish in unadon

76. Rams quarterback Goff

77. Elaborate tricks

80. Prepare to feather

81. Snow-covered pair

82. Only country whose name starts with O

83. Gunk from a trunk

84. Hacksaw Ridge extras

86. Considered overnight

88. “Let’s schedule a call about this” (90.9)

91. Caviar, for instance

92. By ___ of (due to)

93. List-ending abbr.

94. Sit ___ by (take no action)

95. Ready for a truce, maybe

98. Reveled (in), as praise

100. Firebug’s felony

102. Help prove a libel case (105.9)

104. You may swim to one

106. Talking Heads head

110. Unpleasant ringing

111. You can find a local one in each of the theme entries

114. Attention from the press

115. Evening, on a marquee

116. Hits the roof?

117. The Breakfast Club costar of Molly

118. King, in Quito

119. Classic Pontiacs

120. AL East squad

121. New parents, for example

Down

1. Approximately

2. Inexperienced gamer

3. Jolly Roger, for instance

4. “Chill out!”

5. Prefix with centric

6. Beirut’s nat.

7. Yields (to)

8. Facebook thumbs-up

9. Neuters

10. “What ___ the odds?”

11. With The, program that CBS ran opposite Today for 13 years

12. Looking foolish

13. ___ Ark

14. The Nutcracker need

15. What juicers take

16. City of central Florida

17. Pricey cut

18. “Not so!”

24. Finished off

26. Laptop insertion

30. Taylor of Mayberry

32. Jim Croce’s “___ a Bottle”

34. Mark Moseley or Dustin Hopkins, for example

36. “How annoying!”

37. Item in a play

38. Lug

40. Eroded

42. Dampen, poetically

44. Eddie who won the Triple Crown twice

45. Rock Creek Park’s 1,754

46. Political analyst Michael

47. Molecule makeup

48. Overused idea

49. Calais cash

53. 1983 James Michener novel

56. Minnesota senator Tina

57. Sights for snorkelers

59. Unskilled workers

61. Fill a car with passengers

62. Fair or fiction preceder

63. Traveling actors

64. Makes close

65. Complete and utter

66. In the know

68. Plastic wrap since 1949

71. Alternative to oolong

72. Reproductive cell

73. Texans may speak with them

76. Hillary Clinton’s successor

78. “Oh, my!”

79. Shelf by a window

81. Attacking

83. Captures

85. Jet setting

87. Ten-legged sea creature

88. Neighbor of Mich.

89. Bad way to sell something

90. Ukulele player who was actually six-foot-one

92. Platforms for speakers

95. No longer sleeping

96. It was once yours?

97. Like think-tank publications

98. Popeye’s rival

99. Doomed

101. 44 of 45

103. Toiling away

105. Get to the bottom of something?

107. Agitate

108. Opposite of blanc

109. Cabell or Slaughter of baseball

112. Battery type

113. Fifth-grader’s age, often