Look Inside the Four “First Lady Suites” at the New Riggs Hotel

You won’t find a typical Presidential Suite at Riggs Washington DC, the gorgeous new Penn Quarter hotel inside the 19th century Riggs Bank building. Instead, designer Jacu Strauss created a collection of luxury suites inspired by “the eccentricities of a select few Presidents’ unsung better halves.” Currently, spending the night in one will cost you around $850, but you can check out these photos for free.

The Ida McKinley Suite

Strauss drew on McKinley’s love of flowers to create the color scheme of blush, purple, and some green, which is meant to evoke a bouquet.

The Caroline Harrison Suite

During her time as First Lady, Harrison helped start the White House’s permanent collection of china. So, this room is done up in pale blue and bone-china white, and contains an assortment of decorative Wedgwood Jasperware and other porcelain items collected from antique markets and shops.

The Louisa Adams Suite

Because Adams encouraged music in the White House and was herself a harpist and pianist, this suite includes a baby grand piano and other musical references, such as violins displayed as wall art. Though the main color is yellow, the hints of black and white are a nod to piano keys.

The Angelica Van Buren Suite

This one is a bit of a misnomer, since Angelica Van Buren was not actually First Lady— she was the President’s daughter-in-law. But since the President was a widower, Angelica did preside as lady of the house. She came from an aristocratic background, and this suite is meant to reflect her extravagant taste.

