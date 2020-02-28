John F. Kennedy and His Sister Once Shared This Georgetown Mansion

The Kennedys are connected to several addresses in Georgetown, and the one that JFK shared with his sister, Eunice, just hit the market for $4,675,000. The nearly 5,000-square-foot, Federal-style mansion at 1400 34th St., NW was built around 1800. John F. Kennedy occupied it from 1949 to 1951, while he was in Congress. His sister moved in after graduating from Stanford. She worked at the State and Justice departments while she lived there. Sargent Shriver, her then-boyfriend, was no doubt a frequent visitor.

From the outside, the three-bedroom home’s brick construction and black-lacquered shutters stay true to its 19th century roots. But indoors, it’s been fully renovated to include a modern, ivory kitchen with large windows, bright bathrooms, a roof deck, and French doors that lead to a patio. Other prominent residents over the years have included businessmen Jonathan Ledecky and Sidney Harman.

Here’s a look inside:

