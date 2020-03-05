Capitol Hill

Where: 1015 D St., NE, Unit A

How much: $1,995,000

When: Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: A 120-year-old chapel has been converted into two homes, including this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom unit. The condo retains some historic character—check out the stained-glass windows—and also features thoughtful updates, such as skylights, custom window treatments, and a unique fourth bedroom accessed by a ship’s ladder.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1745 N St., NW, #210

How much: $1,549,900

When: Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: The two-bedroom condo is in a historic rowhouse on the same block as Tabard Inn and the Iron Gate. It gets lots of light, and has wide-plank floors, Italian cabinetry, exposed brick, and garage parking.

Petworth

Where: 4110 3rd St., NW

How much: $929,000

When: Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This 1920s rowhouse was updated with modern appliances and amenities. There are four bedrooms, a large kitchen with marble countertops, and a private deck out back.

Brightwood

Where: 532 Quintana Place, NW

How much: $739,000

When: Saturday, March 7 from 11 AM to 1 PM

Why: The newly renovated, semidetached house has three-bedrooms, three-and-a-half-bathrooms, a finished basement with a wet bar, a private deck, and quartz countertops in the kitchen.

Carver Langston

Where: 1821 I St., NE, #9

How much: $489,900

When: Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 4 PM and Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This new two-bedroom condo has contemporary finishes, Samsung stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and wide-plank white oak flooring throughout. The building also has a roof deck.

